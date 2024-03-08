Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,519,330 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,332,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,519,330 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.00% of Mosaic worth $118,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 35,180 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Mosaic by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 121,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Mosaic by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 94,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MOS opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $55.21.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

