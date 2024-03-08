Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 32,832 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,832 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.64% of Chemed worth $128,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 534,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,584,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Chemed by 71.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,814,000 after buying an additional 190,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,467,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CHE opened at $650.00 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $651.35. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.26.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

