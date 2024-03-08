Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 42,375 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,790,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,375 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $130,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $11,229,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

