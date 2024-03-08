Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 99,650 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 6.51% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $110,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.17 and a 1-year high of $229.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.99. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

