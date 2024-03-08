Analysts Offer Predictions for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $63.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EGLE. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $702.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $63.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

