Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $9.37

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.37.

CX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CEMEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEMEX Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CEMEX by 76.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,521,007 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after buying an additional 5,542,723 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CEMEX by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,972,000 after buying an additional 832,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 11,304,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.