Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $9.37

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CXGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.37.

CX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CEMEX by 76.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,521,007 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after buying an additional 5,542,723 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CEMEX by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,972,000 after buying an additional 832,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in CEMEX by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 11,304,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

