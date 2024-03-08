Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $9.37

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.37.
CX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
