Analysts Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Price Target at $29.60

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. Envista has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

