Analysts Set Expectations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Lifesci Capital analyst M. Belghiti expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $16.04 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,524,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,035,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $5,404,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 586,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

