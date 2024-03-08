Analysts Set Expectations for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a report released on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.31 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of MEG opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.02. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

