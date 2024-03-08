Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price at $18.29

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $63,794.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,672,860 shares of company stock valued at $23,403,381. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

