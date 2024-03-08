Analysts Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT at $20.33

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $209,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 121,167 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRIX opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.04. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

