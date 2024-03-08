Analysts Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) PT at $13.50

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in SolarWinds by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 616,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 470,462 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWI opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.60 and a beta of 0.97. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. Research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

