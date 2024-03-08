Analyzing Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alimco Financial and indie Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A indie Semiconductor $223.17 million 5.59 -$117.08 million ($0.85) -8.14

Alimco Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than indie Semiconductor.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alimco Financial and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A indie Semiconductor -52.46% -15.84% -8.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alimco Financial and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A indie Semiconductor 0 0 7 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.09%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats Alimco Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

