Analyzing Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -109.40% -98.40% Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A -60.76% -51.08%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Corvus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 129.43%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 190.57%. Given Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.73 million ($0.42) -6.92 Corvus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$41.31 million ($0.64) -3.56

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corvus Pharmaceuticals beats Anebulo Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers. The company also develops CPI-818, a covalent inhibitor of ITK, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial to treat patients with various malignant T-cell lymphomas, as well as designed to inhibit the proliferation of certain malignant T-cells; and Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced or refractory renal cell cancer. Its preclinical stage products include CPI-182, an antibody designed to block inflammation and myeloid suppression; and CPI-935, an adenosine A2B receptor antagonist to prevent fibrosis. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Angel Pharmaceuticals. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.