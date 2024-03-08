Analyzing Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.9% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and Smith Douglas Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.21 billion 0.39 $29.24 million $0.75 17.32 Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Landsea Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Landsea Homes and Smith Douglas Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 2 0 2.67 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Landsea Homes currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.91%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus price target of $26.70, suggesting a potential downside of 12.17%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 2.42% 6.80% 3.31% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Landsea Homes beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation. An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to Live in Your Element. Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live in a home created especially for them. Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet. Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

About Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

