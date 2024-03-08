Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.64.
Read Our Latest Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.2 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 21.52%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total transaction of C$211,477.95. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,416,565. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Andlauer Healthcare Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.