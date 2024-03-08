Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.64.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

TSE AND opened at C$42.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$848.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.06. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.76 and a one year high of C$53.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total transaction of C$211,477.95. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,416,565. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.