Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AND. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$50.64.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$42.80 on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$36.76 and a twelve month high of C$53.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$848.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.76, for a total value of C$564,621.82. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,416,565 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

