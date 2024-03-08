Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Increased to C$47.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AND has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.64.

Shares of AND stock opened at C$42.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.06. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$36.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$848.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total transaction of C$211,477.95. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,565. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

