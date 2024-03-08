Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AND. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.
In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total value of C$211,477.95. Insiders have sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock worth $1,416,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
