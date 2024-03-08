Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Downgraded by Brookline Capital Management to Hold

Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.58, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.30. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$1.23.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics will post 0.5314286 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.