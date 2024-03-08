Anuj Aggarwal Sells 20,000 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,185.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anuj Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Anuj Aggarwal sold 11,223 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $95,956.65.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 15,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $131,550.00.

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $176.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.99. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 199,118 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 507,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 73,109 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 334,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

