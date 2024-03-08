Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Stock Price Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $75.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Apogee Therapeutics traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $63.35. Approximately 89,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 493,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APGE. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

