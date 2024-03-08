AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 311,245 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,245 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Adient worth $14,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adient by 624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

