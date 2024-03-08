AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 422,364 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,364 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Lyft worth $13,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Lyft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyft by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lyft by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 645,289 shares in the company, valued at $9,679,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,090.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 645,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,445 shares of company stock worth $4,358,625. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of LYFT opened at $18.05 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

