AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $63.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $528,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,351,775. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

