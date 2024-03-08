AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 18,325 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Macerich worth $13,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,488,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,973,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 105,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 642.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,131 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,277,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Macerich

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.