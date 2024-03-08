AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 207,115 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,115 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aramark worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Aramark by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 296,493 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 3,480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 170,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

