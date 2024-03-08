AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,626 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 64,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $82.29 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

