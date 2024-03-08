AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of American Financial Group worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,486 over the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $128.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.06. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

