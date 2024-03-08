AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,654 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,596,505,000 after purchasing an additional 465,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,699,371,000 after purchasing an additional 264,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,455,000 after purchasing an additional 86,988 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

NSC opened at $255.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.25. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

