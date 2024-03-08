AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,223 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 72,064 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,678,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $223.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $161.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.17 and a 200 day moving average of $174.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $224.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

