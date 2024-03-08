AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 110,422 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of NOV worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NOV by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NOV by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NOV by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $61,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,715.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

