AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,004 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after buying an additional 1,796,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,104,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,513,000 after buying an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after buying an additional 7,184,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,822 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,101 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

