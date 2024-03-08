AQR Capital Management LLC Has $12.85 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $65.25 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

