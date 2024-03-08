AQR Capital Management LLC Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $767.60 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $777.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $659.84 and its 200-day moving average is $562.34.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $110,812,424. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

