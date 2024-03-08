AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.33 Million Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,721 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Boise Cascade worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth $78,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,996,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after buying an additional 260,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 218,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $129.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.85. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

