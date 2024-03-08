AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.85 Million Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $13,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

Credicorp stock opened at $175.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.72.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

