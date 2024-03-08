AQR Capital Management LLC Has $14.09 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,188 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,129 shares in the company, valued at $546,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

SMAR opened at $41.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

