AQR Capital Management LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Lincoln Electric worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $255.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.36 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,736 shares of company stock valued at $18,221,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

