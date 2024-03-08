AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.28 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 2,200.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 647,328 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after buying an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 11.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 376,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNX opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

