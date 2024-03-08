AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.81 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ResMed worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 255.9% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 4.5 %

ResMed stock opened at $192.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

