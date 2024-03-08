AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 105.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,592 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in UGI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in UGI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in UGI by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

UGI Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

