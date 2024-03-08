AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,968 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $571,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TFX stock opened at $228.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

