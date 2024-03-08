AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 651,733 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 2,197.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,733 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Toast worth $12,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,805,000 after buying an additional 1,322,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 1,071.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 825,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after buying an additional 755,195 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $202,593.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,760.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

TOST opened at $24.82 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

