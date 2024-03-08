AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 88,817 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 234.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,817 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Allegion by 39.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Allegion by 41.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 105,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 42.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $131.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

