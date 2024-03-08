AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 25,722 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,722 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of KE worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEKE. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KE by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 11.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 17.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Price Performance

BEKE opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

