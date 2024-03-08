AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 49,065 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,065 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IDEX worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 412,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,869,000 after purchasing an additional 247,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,196,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $238.73 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $240.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

