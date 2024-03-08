AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 51,402 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 281,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,402 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $14,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 17.5% in the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 502,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 36.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Enovis by 17.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

ENOV stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.13.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

