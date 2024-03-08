AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 66,557 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,557 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NWE opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

