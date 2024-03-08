AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 165,431 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $250.26 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.88.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

